European Markets Tread Carefully Amid Ceasefire Challenges

European stocks experienced a slight downturn on Thursday as investors expressed caution amid ongoing U.S.-Iran ceasefire uncertainties. The STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.2%, reflecting mixed performances across regional markets.

Markets initially surged with news of a ceasefire that could secure oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Yet, Israel's continued operations in Lebanon and Iran's warnings cooled optimism.

Energy stocks rose, reflecting a 1% gain amid rising oil prices. However, with inflation concerns mounting, investors await U.S. PCE data to gauge future economic trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)