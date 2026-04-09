In a strategic move to expedite energy supplies from the Gulf, India has granted waivers to two Iranian tankers, despite international sanctions on these vessels, according to informed officials.

Amid an unprecedented gas crisis, India, the world's second-largest importer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), prioritized domestic households over industrial demands. To tackle supply shortages, it allowed the Aurora, a 30-year-old LPG tanker, entry to the port of Mangalore.

Additionally, the Jaya, a crude oil tanker under U.S. sanctions, was permitted to dock. This decision reflects a focused approach to ensure energy security, while only sanctioning compliant ships. India's stringent regulations for decades-old tankers are momentarily relaxed, responding to Iran's use of aging, undocumented vessels to skirt Western embargoes.