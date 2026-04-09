Iran Stands Firm: Nuclear Enrichment Rights 'Non-Negotiable' Amidst Peace Talks

Iran has doubled down on its stance regarding its nuclear enrichment program, stating unequivocally that its right to enrich uranium remains non-negotiable. This announcement comes as Iran continues to engage in high-stakes peace talks with the United States and Israel, amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

According to Iran's state news agency ISNA, Mohammad Eslami, the Vice President for Nuclear Affairs and head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, dismissed external pressures, especially from the US and Israel, to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions. He emphasized that the Islamic Republic's enrichment rights are firm and not subject to negotiation.

The statement comes as a response to ongoing ceasefire efforts, where the US, under President Donald Trump, seeks to negotiate a complete halt to Iran's nuclear activities. However, Iran has resolutely rejected these calls, remaining steadfast in its long-held position against limiting its nuclear capabilities, even as broader agreements between the nations are discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)