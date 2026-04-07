Bhabanipur: A Symbolic Battle of Pluralism Versus Polarization

In Bhabanipur's narrow lanes, a symbolic political confrontation brews. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to counter BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's call for 'paribartan' with a message of pluralism and unity, reflecting the area's diverse social make-up.

Adhikari's nomination, bolstered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presence, casts the election as a battle for political change, pitching 'appeasement' against nationalism. In response, Banerjee's nomination aims to depict Bhabanipur as a 'mini India', representing West Bengal's pluralist identity.

Bhabanipur serves as a microcosm of India, with communities coexisting for decades. As the BJP works to consolidate support among non-Bengali voters, Banerjee emphasizes a communal harmony image. This ideological duel is set to influence the 2026 assembly polls and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)