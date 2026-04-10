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Tragic Loss: Young Woman Allegedly Driven to Suicide by Boyfriend's Harassment

A 21-year-old woman allegedly took her own life in Warangal district after being harassed by her boyfriend, Nehru. Her family accuses his four friends of involvement. Police have initiated an investigation, collected chat records and sent the body for post-mortem. Allegations against the friends lack evidence so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:38 IST
Tragic Loss: Young Woman Allegedly Driven to Suicide by Boyfriend's Harassment
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old woman from Warangal district has allegedly died by suicide following harassment by her boyfriend, identified as Nehru, according to local police reports. The tragic incident occurred within the Rayaparthi police station limits, with authorities pointing to accusations of infidelity as a contributing factor in the young woman's death.

The victim's family alleges that Nehru's four friends were also complicit in the events leading up to the suicide. In response, the police have registered a formal case and initiated an investigation. Officers have collected communication records, including Instagram messages, as part of their inquiry. The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

While police acknowledge the family's accusations, they maintain that, thus far, no conclusive evidence implicates the friends of the accused. "Although the parents believe in the involvement of Nehru's friends, our investigation hasn't corroborated these claims with any solid evidence yet," stated a police official. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to gather more information.

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