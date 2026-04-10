Tensions Escalate: Police Raid Amid Assam Election Clash
A police search operation was conducted at the home of AJP president and Assembly election candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi, following an incident on polling day. The search allegedly lacked a warrant, sparking controversy and tensions among political parties. No arrests were made, and investigations continue.
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In a dramatic twist during the Assam Assembly elections, police conducted a search at the residence of Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). The operation reportedly related to an incident on polling day, yet AJP claims the police lacked the necessary search warrant.
Gogoi, a key opposition figure running from the Khowang constituency, witnessed a contentious political climate as accusations flew between AJP and BJP members. Allegations surfaced that a BJP IT cell was operating illegally, further intensifying the electoral battlefield.
Despite the tension and a physical confrontation between party activists, authorities have not made any arrests. Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the activities reported during the polling, attempting to piece together the sequence of tumultuous events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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