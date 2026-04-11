Molotov Cocktail Incident at OpenAI CEO's Home: Suspect Arrested
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home and making threats at OpenAI's headquarters. After setting fire to an exterior gate, the suspect fled but was later apprehended by police. OpenAI is assisting in the ongoing investigation.
A 20-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at the San Francisco home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, authorities revealed on Friday. The incident occurred just after 4 am and set an exterior gate ablaze.
Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot but was later recognized and detained after reportedly threatening a business elsewhere in the city. The police department confirmed the suspect as the same individual involved in both incidents via social media.
OpenAI, known for creating ChatGPT, confirmed that threats were also made at their headquarters. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing, with OpenAI fully cooperating, though charges have not yet been filed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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