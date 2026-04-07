Bombay High Court Orders DNA Test for Seafarer's Mortal Remains

The Bombay High Court has issued a directive for the collection and DNA analysis of the remains of Dixit Solanki, an Indian seafarer who lost his life in the West Asia conflict. Solanki, aged 25, reportedly became the first Indian casualty of the conflict sparked by a joint US-Israel attack on Iran.

Solanki's family has taken legal steps to expedite the return and identification of his remains for final rites. The court's directive mandates that his remains be collected by the Deputy Director General of Shipping in the presence of family members and sent to a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Mumbai for DNA testing.

The family's legal representation urged for a specified timeline for the DNA report, emphasizing a fundamental right to dignity after death. However, the court declined to set such a deadline. The incident underscores legal maritime obligations for repatriating remains in cases of death at sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)