Cultivating Progress: Rajasthan's Agritech Revolution

Rajasthan is set to transform its agriculture sector by embracing modern methods, as announced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Speaking at the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet 2026 curtain-raiser, Sharma emphasized the state's commitment to enhancing farmers' incomes through advanced farming practices and supporting technologies.

The event, scheduled for May 23-25 in Jaipur, will serve as a convergence point for farmers, scientists, investors, and policymakers to discuss agricultural welfare and improved communication strategies. Sharma detailed plans for deploying awareness campaigns and feedback collection at the grassroots level to ensure the success of farming initiatives.

Highlighting Rajasthan's agricultural achievements and goals, Sharma outlined efforts to adopt modern irrigation and soil conservation techniques. He spotlighted the state's impressive crop rankings and the multitude of schemes meant to uplift farmers with financial incentives and free animal insurance, setting a precedent for agrarian development.