The Political Storm: Kerala Marriage Controversy

In a heated revelation, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam has shed light on the alleged political motives behind the controversy surrounding a marriage that has caught media attention. The issue involves a woman who first came into the limelight at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, later marrying her Muslim friend in a Kerala temple.

The controversy intensified with an investigation in Madhya Pradesh probing claims that the woman was only 16 at the time of her marriage. Viswam defended the couple, stating the marriage had official approval backed by an Aadhaar card, while emphasizing the need for a proper probe into any new information that emerges.

Beyond the marriage controversy, Viswam accused the BJP of election malpractices, claiming they channel black money with corporate backing. He remains optimistic about CPI and LDF's success in the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, vowing to increase their seats, with results pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)