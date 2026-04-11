Historic US-Iran Talks in Islamabad Spark Hope for West Asia Peace

In an unprecedented diplomatic development, the United States and Iran have commenced direct negotiations in Islamabad, aiming to find a long-term solution to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The talks are indicative of Pakistan's critical role as a mediator on the international stage.

Led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the high-level delegations are entering the discussions at a pivotal time, with a temporary ceasefire currently in effect. The resumption of hostilities could have severe implications for regional and global stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has engaged separately with both delegations, expressed Pakistan's commitment to facilitating meaningful negotiations. The outcome of these talks is being closely monitored worldwide, with hopes pinned on achieving sustained peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)