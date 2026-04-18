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U.S. Extends Waiver on Sanctioned Russian Oil Purchases

The United States has extended a waiver enabling countries to purchase sanctioned Russian oil at sea, impacting an extra 100 million barrels. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, announced the total affected volume now stands at 200 million barrels amid political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:38 IST
U.S. Extends Waiver on Sanctioned Russian Oil Purchases
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The United States has decided to extend a waiver that allows countries to purchase sanctioned Russian oil at sea for an additional month. This move will affect another 100 million barrels of Russian oil, according to Kirill Dmitriev, the special envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With this extension, the total volume of Russian oil impacted by both waivers now reaches 200 million barrels. Dmitriev shared the information on his Telegram channel, noting that the extension faced significant political resistance.

Dmitriev recently traveled to the United States for meetings with members of the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump, timed ahead of the previous waiver expiry on April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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