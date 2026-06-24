Congress Clamps Down on Lobbying: A Call for Patience Amid Cabinet Aspirations

The Congress high command has issued a warning to MLAs and community leaders against lobbying for ministerial posts in the DK Shivakumar cabinet, urging patience. The directive seeks to curb public protests and demands, emphasizing that cabinet decisions will be based on merit and not pressured tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:25 IST
Congress Clamps Down on Lobbying: A Call for Patience Amid Cabinet Aspirations
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress high command has taken a firm stance against lobbying for ministerial positions within the DK Shivakumar-led cabinet, advising MLAs, seers, and community leaders to demonstrate patience. This directive follows a wave of demands from various factions eager for cabinet representation.

Sources within the party revealed that the high command has warned against pressure tactics, including public protests and community mobilization. Such actions, they noted, could harm the party's image and foster unnecessary divisions. The leadership assured that decisions on cabinet expansion and reshuffles will be made strategically by DK Shivakumar and party executives.

This warning comes on the heels of protests from districts like Ballari and Shivamogga, where supporters have pressed for specific MLAs to be appointed ministers. However, an AICC official emphasized that appointments will adhere to principles of regional balance and legislative performance, rather than yielding to external pressures.

Since the formation of the new ministry on June 3, under DK Shivakumar, the Congress leadership is balancing expectations on further cabinet appointments. Several MLAs, such as Saleem Ahmed and Abbayya Prasad, are hopeful for inclusion in the next expansion phase, expected in July, although no specific date has been announced.

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