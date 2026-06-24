BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of 'Land Loot' in Karnataka

In a heated press conference held in New Delhi, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari raised serious allegations against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge. Bhandari accused the Kharge duo of using their political clout to acquire land via the Siddhartha Vihara Trust in Karnataka.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that the trust, controlled by the Kharge family, benefited from questionable land allotments by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in 2024. A particular five-acre plot, intended for aerospace and defence research, was allegedly misappropriated to the trust, despite its non-industrial nature.

Bhandari drew comparisons to the Gandhi-Vadra family's past allegations, suggesting a similar modus operandi. This accusation comes amid Congress's allegations against Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav regarding a separate land scam. The political tensions continue to escalate, with both parties trading corruption accusations.