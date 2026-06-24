Mango Diplomacy: BJP's Sweet Gesture to Global Leaders

In a unique blend of diplomacy and cultural celebration, BJP National President Nitin Nabin sent boxes of mangoes to 82 Heads of Missions in New Delhi. This gesture, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', is a testament to India's rich mango heritage and the cultural significance of the fruit.

Each box, complemented by a personal note, contained four varieties of mangoes: Gir Kesar from Gujarat, Malihabadi Dusseheri from Uttar Pradesh, Banaganapalle from Andhra Pradesh, and Banarasi Langda from Uttar Pradesh. These mangoes not only showcased the diversity of Indian agriculture but also embodied the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or 'The world is one family'.

In his 'Mann ki Baat' program, PM Modi praised the diversity of mangoes across India, emphasizing their varied flavors and aromas. He acknowledged the hard work of Indian farmers and encouraged their continued contribution to both the local and global markets. The initiative reflects a broader vision of sharing India's cultural wealth with the world.