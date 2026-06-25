IATA Warns Engine Repair Delays Threaten Airline Growth

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), in partnership with consulting firm Emerton, has released a new study warning that maintenance bottlenecks affecting the latest generation of single-aisle aircraft engines are creating serious operational challenges for airlines and could worsen as global fleets continue to expand.

The report focuses on CFM LEAP and Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines, identifying engine durability issues, shortages of spare parts, limited spare engine availability and restricted access to maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services as key factors disrupting airline operations. These problems are reducing the amount of time engines remain in service, increasing demand for repairs and making fleet management more difficult for airlines.

According to the study, the number of grounded aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines reached 648 aircraft in March 2025, representing 28 per cent of the global GTF fleet. Many airlines have responded by extending aircraft leases, retaining older aircraft in service and adjusting flight schedules to maintain capacity.

Maintenance demand expected to rise sharply over the next decade

The report warns that pressure on the global engine maintenance system will increase as deliveries of new aircraft continue to grow. Around 2,000 single-aisle aircraft engines were delivered in 2024, including 1,200 LEAP and 800 GTF engines. Between 2030 and 2040, annual deliveries are expected to reach approximately 3,700 engines, with 2,500 LEAP and 1,200 GTF units entering service each year. As a result, annual maintenance shop visits for LEAP engines are projected to increase from 600 to 800 visits in 2025 to more than 5,000 by 2040, while GTF engine shop visits are expected to rise from about 1,000 annually to more than 2,000 during the same period.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said manufacturers are investing in additional maintenance capacity, but capacity alone will not solve the industry's growing challenges. He said airlines also need improved access to spare parts, more approved repair options, fairer access to maintenance facilities and greater competition within the aftermarket.

Industry urged to improve access and expand repair capacity

The study outlines several measures that could strengthen the resilience of the global aircraft maintenance sector. These include increasing the availability of engine components by accelerating the approval of repair solutions, expanding licensed production of critical parts and making greater use of serviceable components recovered from retired engines.

IATA also called for the removal of barriers that limit the participation of independent MRO providers, giving them fair access to repair information, tools and approved replacement parts. The association recommends that airlines negotiate long-term spare parts agreements when purchasing aircraft and engines to improve pricing certainty and maintenance planning. The report also encourages aircraft and engine manufacturers to adopt more transparent and competitive aftermarket practices that support customer choice and wider use of regulator-approved alternative parts and repairs.

Walsh said resolving today's maintenance disruptions is an immediate priority, but added that long-term resilience will depend on closer collaboration between airlines, manufacturers, lessors and maintenance providers to ensure future fleet growth is matched by sufficient repair capacity and better market access.