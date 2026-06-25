IATA Outlines Priorities on Aviation Supply Chain

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called for coordinated action across the aviation industry to address ongoing supply chain problems that are increasing airline costs, delaying aircraft maintenance and disrupting global flight operations.

Speaking at the inaugural IATA World Maintenance and Engineering Symposium in Madrid, industry leaders identified four key priorities to strengthen the aerospace supply chain: improving supply chain visibility, opening up the aircraft maintenance aftermarket, expanding the use of digital technology and artificial intelligence, and increasing the number of skilled maintenance technicians.

The call comes as airlines continue to face delivery delays for new aircraft, shortages of spare parts, limited maintenance capacity and persistent engine reliability issues, all of which are placing additional pressure on fleets that are already operating for longer than originally planned.

Airlines face rising costs as aircraft shortages continue

IATA said the global backlog for aircraft orders has now exceeded 18,000 aircraft, while the average age of the world's commercial fleet has reached a record 15.2 years. Airlines are also operating without more than 5,000 fuel-efficient replacement aircraft they had expected to receive, forcing many carriers to extend leases, keep older aircraft in service and spend more on maintenance. According to IATA, supply chain disruptions cost airlines at least US$11 billion in 2025, with higher fuel prices adding further financial pressure.

IATA Director of Flight and Technical Operations Stuart Fox said airlines need earlier and more reliable information from manufacturers about delivery schedules, repair turnaround times, spare parts availability and known supply bottlenecks so they can better plan fleet operations. The association also renewed its call for greater competition in the aircraft maintenance market by expanding access to independent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers. IATA said restrictions on repair information, approved repair networks, specialised tools and spare parts limit competition, increase waiting times and drive up operating costs.

Digital technology and workforce development seen as key solutions

IATA highlighted ongoing projects developed with the International Airlines Technical Pool (IATP) and the MRO SmartHub platform as examples of digital initiatives that improve access to aircraft parts and maintenance information. Fox also stressed the importance of expanding the aviation maintenance workforce as demand continues to grow. Citing Boeing estimates, he noted that the industry will require 710,000 new maintenance technicians over the next 20 years. He called for faster recruitment, expanded training opportunities, more efficient licensing systems and greater international recognition of technical qualifications to help close the skills gap.

The association also urged regulators to introduce more realistic implementation timelines for new aircraft equipment and avionics requirements. IATA said safety upgrades should continue but warned that compliance deadlines must reflect equipment availability, certification processes and installation capacity to ensure new safety measures can be delivered effectively.