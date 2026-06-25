Massive Student Protests Planned Over NEET Exam Irregularities

Kerala's Higher Education Minister Roji M John has sounded an alarm over alleged irregularities in NEET, announcing a series of phased protests leading to a major demonstration in Delhi on August 9. Concerns include leaked papers and recruitment issues amid Congress's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:29 IST
Massive Student Protests Planned Over NEET Exam Irregularities
Keralam Higher Education Minister Roji M John (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Higher Education Minister, Roji M John, raised serious concerns regarding irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) during a press briefing on Thursday. The minister announced a planned phase of protests spanning 40 days, culminating in a massive nationwide student protest in Delhi scheduled for August 9. This move is part of the broader 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign initiated by Congress, which aims to spotlight issues like NEET-UG paper leaks and educational recruitment flaws.

The campaign has laid down three major demands for the Central Government: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a comprehensive reform of the examination system, and the publication of annual exam schedules by the Central Government. John cited past instances of paper leaks, emphasizing recurring lapses in the system, and underlined the dire consequences, including alleged student suicides attributed to these irregularities.

Highlighting the scale of the problem, John noted that around six crore students face adverse effects due to alleged flaws in 94 examinations conducted annually in India. The economic burden of preparing for these exams totals approximately Rs 3 lakh crore in public funding. He urged the Central Government to assume responsibility, demanding the resignation of Minister Pradhan to initiate accountability.

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