Congress Slams Government Over NEET Paper Leak Controversy

In a scathing attack on the government, Congress MP Imran Masood has echoed party president Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism regarding the recent NEET paper leak. Masood emphasized that this issue demonstrates a vast moral divide between the Congress party and its detractors. He discussed past instances when Congress ministers resigned out of principle, even before allegations were substantiated.

Masood's remarks followed Kharge's direct criticism of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting the repercussions of repeated paper leaks on students' futures. Kharge condemned Pradhan for staying in office despite the scandal, pointing to the tragic consequences for students and their families. The Congress leader called out the minister for derogatory remarks about the students' protests.

Kharge further accused the BJP-led administration of branding any dissenting voices as anti-national. He recalled times when Prime Minister Modi used similar rhetoric against protesters, suggesting a pattern of dismissing opposition. Kharge insisted on the nation's support for students, saying their grievances will resonate nationwide, demanding accountability from the ruling government.