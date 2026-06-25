Congress Amplifies Student Voices with 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Nationwide Campaign
The Congress party launches a nationwide campaign, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Students' Echo), to address challenges in India's education system, including exam irregularities. Aiming to initiate a national dialogue, leaders will hold press conferences across 28 cities, demanding reforms and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to highlight critical issues facing students, the Congress party has launched 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Students' Echo), a nationwide campaign aimed at reforming the Indian education system. Key concerns include exam irregularities and systemic flaws, prompting the party to schedule press conferences across the country.
Congress seeks a comprehensive overhaul of the education sector and is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, criticizing the government's lack of innovation. Alleging that over the years, only privatisation and centralisation have been pursued, the party warns of dual crises—unemployment and lack of employability among the youth.
The campaign is designed to be more than a political move; it aims to ignite a national dialogue on creating a modern, inclusive educational framework. Prominent Congress leaders, including Satej Patil and Varsha Gaikwad, will address audiences in 28 cities, encouraging participation from students, teachers, and citizens eager for reform.
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