Deadly Ammonia Leak Spurs Swift Action in Tamil Nadu Seafood Facility

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has acted quickly after an ammonia gas leak at the St. Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports Pvt. Ltd. facility in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The incident, which occurred on June 21, 2026, prompted the immediate deployment of a Central Food Safety Officer to inspect and initiate regulations.

The initial inspection evaluated the effect of the gas leak on the seafood products, with FSSAI coordinating with both the district administration and state authorities to collect enforcement and surveillance samples for lab analysis. So far, about 13 metric tonnes of contaminated seafood have been earmarked for disposal, and products transported post-leak have been secured in cold storage.

The tragic incident resulted in nine deaths, including two from Assam, with 80 affected. Most victims, all women, were migrant workers from various states. An investigation into the leak has been launched, and the Health Department continues to monitor affected individuals.