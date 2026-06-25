Deadly Ammonia Leak Spurs Swift Action in Tamil Nadu Seafood Facility

Following a deadly ammonia gas leak at St. Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports in Tamil Nadu, the FSSAI deployed regulatory measures. While nine fatalities were reported, including eight women, approximately 80 individuals were affected. An investigation into the leak's cause is underway as further actions depend on lab results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:51 IST
Deadly Ammonia Leak Spurs Swift Action in Tamil Nadu Seafood Facility
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Photo/X@fssaiindia). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has acted quickly after an ammonia gas leak at the St. Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports Pvt. Ltd. facility in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The incident, which occurred on June 21, 2026, prompted the immediate deployment of a Central Food Safety Officer to inspect and initiate regulations.

The initial inspection evaluated the effect of the gas leak on the seafood products, with FSSAI coordinating with both the district administration and state authorities to collect enforcement and surveillance samples for lab analysis. So far, about 13 metric tonnes of contaminated seafood have been earmarked for disposal, and products transported post-leak have been secured in cold storage.

The tragic incident resulted in nine deaths, including two from Assam, with 80 affected. Most victims, all women, were migrant workers from various states. An investigation into the leak has been launched, and the Health Department continues to monitor affected individuals.

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