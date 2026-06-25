Controversy Unveiled: Allegations of Donation Misuse at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh has called for an investigation into the alleged misuse of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, accusing the BJP of corruption. A Special Investigation Team has been set up, and a Supreme Court petition seeks a probe into financial irregularities related to the temple construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:48 IST
Controversy Unveiled: Allegations of Donation Misuse at Ayodhya's Ram Temple
Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations intended for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Addressing the media, Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in corrupt practices in connection with the revered temple.

Singh highlighted the temple's significance, noting that its construction was supported by donations from citizens across all political affiliations. Expressing his disappointment, he lamented the reported corruption involving those appointed by the Prime Minister, asserting that funds should be utilized for the temple's construction and Ayodhya's development.

In response to these accusations, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on June 14 following the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust's request. Additionally, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored inquiry, highlighting the necessity for a Special Investigation Team under the Central Bureau of Investigation to address concerns of misappropriated funds and administrative mismanagement.

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