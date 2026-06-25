Controversy Unveiled: Allegations of Donation Misuse at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

On Thursday, Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations intended for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Addressing the media, Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in corrupt practices in connection with the revered temple.

Singh highlighted the temple's significance, noting that its construction was supported by donations from citizens across all political affiliations. Expressing his disappointment, he lamented the reported corruption involving those appointed by the Prime Minister, asserting that funds should be utilized for the temple's construction and Ayodhya's development.

In response to these accusations, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on June 14 following the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust's request. Additionally, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored inquiry, highlighting the necessity for a Special Investigation Team under the Central Bureau of Investigation to address concerns of misappropriated funds and administrative mismanagement.