Ram Temple Donation Scandal: FIR Filed, Calls for CM Resignation

An FIR has been registered over alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The Uttar Pradesh government initiated the investigation invoking Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. Calls for the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emerge amid demands for an impartial probe into the missing Rs 7-7.5 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:06 IST
Ram Temple Donation Scandal: FIR Filed, Calls for CM Resignation
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been officially launched, with an FIR filed under numerous sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This move comes under the directive of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Notable individuals named in the case include Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, and Manish Yadav. The development has fueled criticism, with Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mahrotra demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The allegations, initially raised by former SP MLA Pawan Pandey, suggest a misappropriation of donations ranging between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore. As a response, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established by the state government to explore the purported fraud. Simultaneously, a petition submitted to the Supreme Court appeals for a CBI-led investigation into the case.

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