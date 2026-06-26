BJP Fires Back at Owaisi's Claims on SIR Process

BJP Telangana state president Ramchander Rao has dismissed AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's claim that possessing a BJP membership card is necessary to participate in the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) as baseless. Rao clarified that the SIR is an electoral procedure managed by government Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and accused political parties of misleading the public ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Rao claims that AIMIM, along with parties such as BRS and Congress, is propagating these assertions due to an underlying fear of BJP's rising influence in Telangana. He described Owaisi's remarks as 'absurd,' highlighting Owaisi's awareness of the electoral procedure and his encouragement of public participation through party organized booths.

Owaisi, on the other hand, criticized the government’s citizenship verification methods, suggesting it fosters systemic exclusion by indicating that only BJP cardholders may be deemed citizens by 2030. He disputed the notion of using a citizenship certificate as the sole nationality proof, explaining that it typically applies to those gaining citizenship via registration or naturalization, not to those born in the country.