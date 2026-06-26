Himachal Police's Major Drug Destruction Amid Global Anti-Drug Campaign

In observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Himachal Pradesh Police took a significant step by destroying narcotics valued at Rs 4.25 crore. The destruction occurred at the 'Suraksha bio-sanitiser' plant in Dhugiyri village, Kangra district, according to Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma.

The haul, collected from 73 cases since 2014, included 15 kg of hash, 900 g of heroin, poppy husk, and several opium plants. The event coincided with a nationwide push led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah encouraging states to adopt a 'detect, deduct and destroy' approach against drug cartels.

Speaking at the Narco-Coordination Centre meeting, Shah emphasized the next three years are crucial for India's narcotics battle. He called for coordinated efforts across states and collaboration beyond governmental bodies, signaling a united front against drug abuse in honor of the United Nations' initiative.