Himachal Police's Major Drug Destruction Amid Global Anti-Drug Campaign

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse, Himachal Pradesh Police destroyed narcotics worth Rs 4.25 crore in Kangra's 'Suraksha bio-sanitiser' plant. The destruction made headlines as Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocated a stringent approach to combating drug networks, emphasizing the need for unity in handling the drug crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 19:29 IST
Himachal Police's Major Drug Destruction Amid Global Anti-Drug Campaign
Drugs destroyed in Suraksha bio-sanitiser in Kangra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Himachal Pradesh Police took a significant step by destroying narcotics valued at Rs 4.25 crore. The destruction occurred at the 'Suraksha bio-sanitiser' plant in Dhugiyri village, Kangra district, according to Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma.

The haul, collected from 73 cases since 2014, included 15 kg of hash, 900 g of heroin, poppy husk, and several opium plants. The event coincided with a nationwide push led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah encouraging states to adopt a 'detect, deduct and destroy' approach against drug cartels.

Speaking at the Narco-Coordination Centre meeting, Shah emphasized the next three years are crucial for India's narcotics battle. He called for coordinated efforts across states and collaboration beyond governmental bodies, signaling a united front against drug abuse in honor of the United Nations' initiative.

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