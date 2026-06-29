Wild Encounters: Bears and Leopards in Maharashtra Localities

Forest officials successfully guided a wild bear back to the forest from Khalid Bin Walid Nagar in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. Earlier, a leopard cub in Amravati caused panic before rescue teams safely captured it, highlighting interactions between wildlife and residential areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:06 IST
Wild Encounters: Bears and Leopards in Maharashtra Localities
Bear in theKhalid Bin Walid Nagar in Buldhana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A wild bear disrupted a quiet Sunday in Khalid Bin Walid Nagar, Buldhana district, Maharashtra. Quickly responding to the situation, forest officials successfully guided the bear back to its natural habitat without any incidents of attack or injury reported, assuring residents of their safety.

In a similar incident on May 27 in Maharashtra's Amravati district, a leopard cub caused alarm as it strayed into a residential locality. The young leopard, estimated to be nine to ten months old, was discovered in the Rampuri Camp area, sparking anxiety among locals.

The ensuing rescue operation involved local police and the Amravati Municipal Corporation, who took decisive actions to capture the animal safely. The coordinated effort, lasting two to three hours, ultimately led to the safe rescue of the distressed leopard cub.

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