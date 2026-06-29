Uttar Pradesh's 'Chalo School Campaign' Enters Phase Two: A Renewed Call for Education

In a concerted push to bolster school attendance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon teachers and parents to unite in the state's educational mission. As the state gears up for the second phase of the 'Chalo School Campaign' commencing July 1, Adityanath stresses the importance of regular school attendance and the creation of engaging learning environments.

Posting on X, Adityanath described July as not just the dawn of a new month, but a period of renewed commitment towards realizing children's dreams through education. He appealed to teachers to transform classrooms with engaging activities, such as sports, to spark genuine interest in students.

Emphasizing parental involvement, the CM urged them to look beyond academic scores in evaluating their children, focusing instead on determination and dedication. By fostering regular school attendance, Adityanath believes the campaign can become a grassroots movement that illuminates the future of Uttar Pradesh's youth through education.