Uttar Pradesh Vows Action in Ram Mandir Donation Scandal

In response to the alleged Ram Mandir donation scam, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has promised a fair probe and stringent action. With eight accused facing court, the Ayodhya Bar Association deliberates their defense. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team investigates the embezzlement claims amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 11:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Vows Action in Ram Mandir Donation Scandal
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has assured the public of a 'strict action' and 'impartial investigation' regarding the alleged theft of Ram Mandir donations. He emphasized that the government will ensure a fair police investigation, speaking to ANI on Monday.

The statement comes ahead of a court appearance by the eight accused, previously arrested and currently held in custody. Security has been tightened at the Ayodhya court, with police deployed to maintain order. The Ayodhya Bar Association is scheduled to meet to decide whether to represent the accused.

Kalika Prasad Mishra, President of the Ayodhya Bar Association, revealed that lawyers are contemplating whether to defend those implicated, with a decision likely favoring the temple’s interests. The hearing might occur virtually from jail for security reasons. A First Information Report names several accused following allegations of a Rs 7 crore embezzlement.

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