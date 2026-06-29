Youth Arrested for Instagram Bomb Threats on Uttarakhand Police Stations

Uttarakhand Police have apprehended a young individual from Ambala, Haryana, after he was accused of threatening to bomb several police stations in the state through a post on Instagram. The arrest was confirmed by Dehradun City SP, Parmod Kumar, who stated that the threat was issued on June 21st, warning of intended attacks on June 25th.

The investigation, which involved tracing digital footprints, identified the accused as Jaspreet from Ambala. Despite attempts to surrender with the help of legal counsel, police successfully detained him. He was subsequently presented in court, as part of the legal procedure, where it was revealed that external organizations might have influenced his actions.

The threat came amidst heightened security concerns, as a threatening email was also sent, promising bombings at public sites in Uttarakhand. Security checks have been ramped up, involving bomb disposal squads and cyber experts working to trace the email's IP address. Investigations continue as safety measures are enforced across the state.