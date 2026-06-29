Youth Arrested for Instagram Bomb Threats on Uttarakhand Police Stations

A young man from Ambala, Haryana, was arrested for threatening to bomb Uttarakhand police stations via Instagram. Police tracked his digital footprints, leading to his arrest. The threat, linked to a past incident, prompted heightened security measures across the state, with ongoing investigations by cyber and security teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 13:58 IST
Youth Arrested for Instagram Bomb Threats on Uttarakhand Police Stations
Dehradun City SP Parmod Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Police have apprehended a young individual from Ambala, Haryana, after he was accused of threatening to bomb several police stations in the state through a post on Instagram. The arrest was confirmed by Dehradun City SP, Parmod Kumar, who stated that the threat was issued on June 21st, warning of intended attacks on June 25th.

The investigation, which involved tracing digital footprints, identified the accused as Jaspreet from Ambala. Despite attempts to surrender with the help of legal counsel, police successfully detained him. He was subsequently presented in court, as part of the legal procedure, where it was revealed that external organizations might have influenced his actions.

The threat came amidst heightened security concerns, as a threatening email was also sent, promising bombings at public sites in Uttarakhand. Security checks have been ramped up, involving bomb disposal squads and cyber experts working to trace the email's IP address. Investigations continue as safety measures are enforced across the state.

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