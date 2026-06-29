Vibrant Gujarat: Propel Central Gujarat as a Global Manufacturing Hub

The fourth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) was inaugurated in Vadodara on Monday by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Highlighting the strategic importance of this initiative, Patel described it as a pivotal move towards propelling Central Gujarat into a global manufacturing and innovation powerhouse.

In his address to industrialists, investors, and entrepreneurs, Patel emphasized India's dramatic progress across various sectors under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He showcased the Vibrant Gujarat initiative as instrumental in positioning the state as the 'Global Gateway to the Future'.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also addressed the conference, underscoring the state's stable policies and infrastructure that position Gujarat as a top investment destination. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi focused on Central Gujarat's role in manufacturing, stating the region accounts for significant contributions to the state's industrial output.