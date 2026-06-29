Vibrant Gujarat: Propel Central Gujarat as a Global Manufacturing Hub

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the fourth Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Vadodara, spotlighting Central Gujarat's potential as a global manufacturing hub. Emphasizing industrial growth and innovation, he urged leaders to capitalize on opportunities. The state aims to attract significant investments and expand partnerships under the industrial policy 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:52 IST
Vibrant Gujarat: Propel Central Gujarat as a Global Manufacturing Hub
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the fourth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (Photo/GujaratCMO). Image Credit: ANI
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The fourth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) was inaugurated in Vadodara on Monday by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Highlighting the strategic importance of this initiative, Patel described it as a pivotal move towards propelling Central Gujarat into a global manufacturing and innovation powerhouse.

In his address to industrialists, investors, and entrepreneurs, Patel emphasized India's dramatic progress across various sectors under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He showcased the Vibrant Gujarat initiative as instrumental in positioning the state as the 'Global Gateway to the Future'.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also addressed the conference, underscoring the state's stable policies and infrastructure that position Gujarat as a top investment destination. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi focused on Central Gujarat's role in manufacturing, stating the region accounts for significant contributions to the state's industrial output.

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