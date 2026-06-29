Gujarat's Water Conservation Success: Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan Leads the Way

Under Prime Minister Modi's 'Catch the Rain' campaign, Gujarat's 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan' has strengthened water conservation and groundwater levels through public involvement. The campaign increased water storage by 20,789 lakh cubic feet this year and generated over 2.30 lakh Man-Days of employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 14:54 IST
Gujarat's Water Conservation Success: Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan Leads the Way
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant achievement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Catch the Rain' initiative, Gujarat's 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan' has emerged as a model for water conservation and increased groundwater levels, thanks to robust public participation. State Minister for Water Resources Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel highlighted that this year alone, the campaign elevated Gujarat's water storage capacity by 20,789 lakh cubic feet.

Launched by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in February 2026, the Abhiyan has set a long-term goal of improving public awareness on water conservation and minimizing water wastage. This widely successful initiative has, over eight years, resulted in a cumulative increase of 1,38,039 lakh cubic feet in water storage capacity statewide.

The latest phase saw the completion of 13,315 water conservation projects by May 2026, through coordinated efforts of multiple departments, and focused heavily on traditional water body rejuvenation. The project also created over 2.30 lakh Man-Days of employment, embodying a multifaceted approach to environmental sustainability and economic growth.

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