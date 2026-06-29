Fuel Crisis Heats Up: Ukrainian Attacks Lead to Shortages in Russia

Fuel shortages have expanded from Crimea to southern Russia and Moscow due to Ukrainian attacks. Restrictions worsen conditions, with long queues and high prices plaguing motorists. Authorities in Crimea, impacted by disruptions to supply lines, have initiated public sales limitations, deeply affecting transportation and everyday life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscowrostovondonsevastopol | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:19 IST
Fuel Crisis Heats Up: Ukrainian Attacks Lead to Shortages in Russia
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Fuel shortages, created by Ukrainian attacks, have now extended from Russian-annexed Crimea to southern Russia and Moscow. Previously unaffected, the capital now faces restrictions and queues at petrol stations as residents struggle with the crisis.

President Vladimir Putin acknowledged these challenges during a meeting with officials, noting Ukrainian drone strikes have complicated the situation. Despite efforts to manage the shortages, parts of Russia remain heavily impacted by severe fuel restrictions.

In Crimea, disruption of supply lines has resulted in suspended fuel sales to private motorists and reduced operation hours for public transport and businesses. The fuel crisis remains a major issue, impacting transportation and daily life in these regions.

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