Fuel Crisis Heats Up: Ukrainian Attacks Lead to Shortages in Russia

Fuel shortages, created by Ukrainian attacks, have now extended from Russian-annexed Crimea to southern Russia and Moscow. Previously unaffected, the capital now faces restrictions and queues at petrol stations as residents struggle with the crisis.

President Vladimir Putin acknowledged these challenges during a meeting with officials, noting Ukrainian drone strikes have complicated the situation. Despite efforts to manage the shortages, parts of Russia remain heavily impacted by severe fuel restrictions.

In Crimea, disruption of supply lines has resulted in suspended fuel sales to private motorists and reduced operation hours for public transport and businesses. The fuel crisis remains a major issue, impacting transportation and daily life in these regions.