Exodus Amid Escalating Anti-Migrant Tensions in South Africa

With growing anti-migrant sentiment in South Africa, Malawian John Allen has joined scores waiting at a camp in Durban to depart as threats against undocumented foreigners escalate. Despite government condemnation of the violence, migrants, concerned for their safety, are leaving before a looming deadline set by anti-immigrant groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | With Antimigrant Sentiment Escalating In South Africa | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:24 IST
Exodus Amid Escalating Anti-Migrant Tensions in South Africa

The tension in South Africa is palpable as anti-migrant sentiment surges, compelling Malawian John Allen to say goodbye to his family and seek refuge outside the country. With the situation deteriorating, Allen, along with thousands of others, has been waiting in a makeshift camp in Durban to leave before a non-official deadline posed by anti-immigrant groups.

Despite the South African government's stance against the deadline and the violence, criticisms have been mounting from other African nations and civil society for not quelling the unrest. Many migrants, irrespective of their legal status, have become targets of indiscriminate violence, prompting them to flee in fear of their lives.

As tensions escalate before the protests on Tuesday, migrants like Amadou Awali prepare to leave their families and livelihoods behind, hoping for a temporary respite. Aid groups provide essential supplies while authorities prepare to relocate people amid fears of another violent outburst.

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