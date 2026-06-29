Stability and Sensitivity: Navigating the India-China Border Dynamics
Outgoing Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the stable but sensitive state of the China border, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and dialogue. With over 1100 annual interactions between the two militaries, mechanisms like disengagement agreements have been instrumental in fostering stability and responsiveness despite challenges along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
- Country:
- India
In a candid discussion with ANI, the outgoing Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi indicated that while the India-China border situation remains stable, it demands unwavering vigilance due to its sensitive nature. Dwivedi noted that over 1,100 ground-level interactions are annually conducted between the two nations' militaries to mitigate misunderstandings and resolve routine disputes.
According to Gen Dwivedi, recent years have seen promising bilateral advancements, characterized by frequent diplomatic and military engagements. Positive strides include the revival of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, agreements on reopening border trade, and improved visa facilitation measures.
Gen Dwivedi articulated the Indian Army's primary objectives: maintaining LAC peace, resolving issues through dialogue, ensuring a credible deterrence posture, and enhancing infrastructural and operational capabilities along the Northern Borders. With a focus on 'peace through strength,' the Army remains steadfast in safeguarding India's territorial sovereignty.
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