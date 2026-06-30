Amarnath Yatra 2023: Preparations Underway with Mock Drills and Registrations

The eagerly anticipated Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is set to commence on July 3, with the initial batch of pilgrims departing the Jammu base camp on July 2. The notable annual pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir's Himalayas is heralded by meticulous preparations.

The district administration in Jammu has made extensive arrangements, drawing crowds of devotees to the registration centre at the Jammu Tawi Riverfront. Expecting large gatherings, token and registration issuance is in full swing, with security personnel ensuring safety as they monitor the activity.

This year's pilgrimage will last 57 days, covering traditional routes in Pahalgam and Ganderbal districts. Concluding on August 28, with Raksha Bandhan celebrations, the security presence is robust, featuring personnel from the CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and other agencies organizing drills to ensure comprehensive security arrangements.