Amarnath Yatra 2023: Preparations Underway with Mock Drills and Registrations

The Amarnath Yatra is set to begin on July 3, kicking off from the Jammu base camp. Extensive security drills and registration processes are in place to ensure a smooth pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine, with operations involving multiple security agencies and services to manage potential emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:53 IST
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Preparations Underway with Mock Drills and Registrations
Pilgrims arriving for registration for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is set to commence on July 3, with the initial batch of pilgrims departing the Jammu base camp on July 2. The notable annual pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir's Himalayas is heralded by meticulous preparations.

The district administration in Jammu has made extensive arrangements, drawing crowds of devotees to the registration centre at the Jammu Tawi Riverfront. Expecting large gatherings, token and registration issuance is in full swing, with security personnel ensuring safety as they monitor the activity.

This year's pilgrimage will last 57 days, covering traditional routes in Pahalgam and Ganderbal districts. Concluding on August 28, with Raksha Bandhan celebrations, the security presence is robust, featuring personnel from the CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and other agencies organizing drills to ensure comprehensive security arrangements.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026