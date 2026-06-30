Leaders Extend Warm Birthday Wishes to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a chorus of birthday greetings on Tuesday to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, commending his unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability and conservation efforts. Modi, in a post on X, emphasized Yadav's relentless work in addressing climate change challenges.

The Prime Minister's message celebrated Yadav's significant efforts in boosting sustainability and preserving flora and fauna. In response, Yadav expressed gratitude for Modi's support and guidance, praising the Prime Minister's own commitment to environmental causes.

The outpouring of wishes came from other political figures as well, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighting Yadav's contributions to environmental protection. Both leaders recognized his role in steering India towards a greener future through initiatives like Mission LiFE.