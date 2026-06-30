Hezbollah Disarmament Stalemate: Israel-Lebanon Deal Faces Uncertainty

A Security Deal Between Israel And Lebanon Risks Entrenching A Stalemate Rather Than Resolving Israels Underlying Conflict With Hezbollah By Tying Israels Pullout From Southern Lebanon To The Iranaligned Groups Disarmament

The recently announced security deal between Israel and Lebanon has been met with skepticism and criticism, with regional analysts expressing concerns about its feasibility. The agreement aims to resolve ongoing conflicts by linking Israel's pullout from southern Lebanon to the disarmament of Hezbollah, a group aligned with Iran.

However, critics argue that this condition is unrealistic given Hezbollah’s refusal to disarm and the inability of the Lebanese government to enforce such measures. Analysts suggest that the deal could serve as political cover for Israel's indefinite military presence in the region, further straining Lebanon’s fragile sectarian balance.

Despite being portrayed as a historic step towards peace by Israeli authorities, the deal has faced pushback from Lebanese officials and Hezbollah, who view it as a challenge to Lebanon's sovereignty and a potential catalyst for internal conflict.