Twin Blazes Strike Petrochemical Sites in India: Crisis Management Lauded

Significant fires erupted this week at petrochemical sites in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, sparking swift emergency responses. While the cause is unclear, coordinated efforts between fire units averted casualties. Cooling measures continue to prevent further incidents as investigations unfold into these industrial accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 11:15 IST
Twin Blazes Strike Petrochemical Sites in India: Crisis Management Lauded
Fire breaks out at Haldia Petrochemicals pipeline (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A blaze broke out at Haldia Petrochemicals' pipeline in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday, as reported by officials. Details about the cause, casualties, or damage remain pending, raising concerns over safety protocols.

Similarly, on Monday, a major fire ignited at a chemical plant in Dhir Khera village, Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, leading to dense clouds of toxic smoke. Prompt action by local fire departments successfully contained the flames.

Following a distress call on June 29, the Chief Fire Officer coordinated a cross-district emergency response. Fire crews from Hapur aided Meerut teams in combating the hazardous flames, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby industrial areas.

Fire Officer Manveer Singh highlighted the urgency, noting the volatile compounds at risk. "We faced significant challenges but managed to contain the fire," he stated. No casualties have been reported as cooling operations continue, with further information awaited.

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