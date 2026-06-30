Twin Blazes Strike Petrochemical Sites in India: Crisis Management Lauded

A blaze broke out at Haldia Petrochemicals' pipeline in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday, as reported by officials. Details about the cause, casualties, or damage remain pending, raising concerns over safety protocols.

Similarly, on Monday, a major fire ignited at a chemical plant in Dhir Khera village, Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, leading to dense clouds of toxic smoke. Prompt action by local fire departments successfully contained the flames.

Following a distress call on June 29, the Chief Fire Officer coordinated a cross-district emergency response. Fire crews from Hapur aided Meerut teams in combating the hazardous flames, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby industrial areas.

Fire Officer Manveer Singh highlighted the urgency, noting the volatile compounds at risk. "We faced significant challenges but managed to contain the fire," he stated. No casualties have been reported as cooling operations continue, with further information awaited.