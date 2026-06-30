France Eliminates Two-Euro Levy on Non-EU E-Commerce Packages

France Has Decided To Scrap A Twoeuros Fee On Small Lowvalue Ecommerce Packages Arriving From Outside The European Union From July In What French Minister For Small Businesses Serge Papin Explained Was A Tactical Suspension Papin Told Tf Tv That This Was Because From July A European Union Fee Of Euros Would Apply To These Packages

France is set to eliminate a two-euro fee on small e-commerce packages arriving from outside the European Union as of July 1. The decision, cited as a 'tactical suspension' by Minister for Small Businesses Serge Papin, aims to align French policy with forthcoming EU regulations.

Starting in July, a European Union-wide fee of three euros will replace the French levy, affecting low-value e-commerce imports. Serge Papin explained the strategic move during an interview on TF1 TV, emphasizing the need for consistency across EU member states.

By November, both the new EU fee and the former French charge are expected to combine, resulting in a total fee of five euros for these packages, marking a significant cost adjustment for international online shopping enthusiasts.