Swift Restoration: BRO Reopens Manali-Leh Highway After Flash Flood

More than 50 tourist vehicles were stranded after a flash flood caused by glacier meltwater washed away a portion of the Manali-Leh Highway. The Border Roads Organisation swiftly restored the highway near Jahalma Nallah in Lahaul-Spiti district, ensuring safe evacuation for tourists and resuming traffic flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:55 IST
Swift Restoration: BRO Reopens Manali-Leh Highway After Flash Flood
Traffic resumes on the Manali-Leh Highway near Jahalma Nallah after BRO completes restoration work in Lahaul-Spiti (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Manali-Leh Highway has resumed operation after being closed due to a flash flood incident that washed away a section of the road near Jahalma Nallah, Himachal Pradesh, officials reported Tuesday. Restoration efforts by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) successfully reopened the highway at midnight.

The flash flood, triggered by a sudden surge in glacier meltwater, occurred Monday afternoon in Jhalma Nallah and left over 50 tourist vehicles stranded. Despite no rainfall, the water flow caused significant disruption, cutting off connectivity to several villages in the Lahaul-Spiti district.

Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla confirmed the damage to the highway and emphasized the ongoing emergency repair efforts. Approximately two hours were needed to complete the restoration work, ensuring the safe evacuation of stranded tourists. Authorities continue monitoring the situation, with no injuries reported. (ANI)

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