Swift Restoration: BRO Reopens Manali-Leh Highway After Flash Flood

The Manali-Leh Highway has resumed operation after being closed due to a flash flood incident that washed away a section of the road near Jahalma Nallah, Himachal Pradesh, officials reported Tuesday. Restoration efforts by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) successfully reopened the highway at midnight.

The flash flood, triggered by a sudden surge in glacier meltwater, occurred Monday afternoon in Jhalma Nallah and left over 50 tourist vehicles stranded. Despite no rainfall, the water flow caused significant disruption, cutting off connectivity to several villages in the Lahaul-Spiti district.

Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla confirmed the damage to the highway and emphasized the ongoing emergency repair efforts. Approximately two hours were needed to complete the restoration work, ensuring the safe evacuation of stranded tourists. Authorities continue monitoring the situation, with no injuries reported. (ANI)