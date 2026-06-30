Railway Job Scam: CBI Probes 20 Lakh Fraud by Technician

The CBI has lodged a case against South Central Railway technician Moganati Kishore Kumar for deceiving a woman and her son of 20 lakh with fake job promises in Railways. The scam involved digital transfers and forged documents. The CBI launched an investigation following a formal complaint and Ministry approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:57 IST
Railway Job Scam: CBI Probes 20 Lakh Fraud by Technician
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a formal investigation into a suspected employment scam involving Moganati Kishore Kumar, a Technician Grade-I at the Carriage & Wagon Depot in Machilipatnam. The accused allegedly defrauded a woman and her son, promising them jobs in the Railways while extracting 20 lakh from them.

This investigation commenced following a complaint by Kunadharaju Naga Padma from West Godavari district. Padma claimed she was introduced to Kumar in August 2021 and was assured of her and her son's employment at a railway reservation counter and as a Ticket Collector, respectively. Kumar allegedly guaranteed securing the positions via his contacts at the Divisional Railway Manager office.

According to CBI officials, Padma paid Kumar through digital means and in cash over several years, totaling 20 lakh. Suspicions arose when the promised appointments were not fulfilled, prompting Padma to verify the credentials, revealing them as counterfeit. The CBI received clearance from the Union Ministry of Railways to proceed with the investigation under multiple sections, including those related to criminal conspiracy and forgery.

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