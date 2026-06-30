Secunderabad Police Launch Mega Community Contact Programme

In Secunderabad, a large-scale police operation, including a search and cordon exercise, took place under DCP Rakshitha Krishnamurthy's supervision to address community grievances and ensure safety. The operation included vehicle and liquor seizures and counseled suspects to restore security. A similar operation occurred in North Delhi, addressing rising crime concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:59 IST
Secunderabad Police Launch Mega Community Contact Programme
Telangana Police conduct mega community contact programme (Photo/Lallaguda PS). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In Secunderabad, police launched a mega 'Community Contact Programme', conducting a comprehensive cordon and search operation in Mangaru Basti and Addagutta, overseen by Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshitha Krishnamurthy.

The initiative involved Additional DCP Narsaiah, ACPs from Chilkalguda, Gandhinagar, and Mahankali, along with Lallaguda Police Station's Inspector T. Ashok Kumar. A force of 150 officers, including the Clues Team and Traffic Police, executed the operation, seizing 24 vehicles without valid documents or under suspicious circumstances, and confiscating 15 allegedly illicit liquor bottles.

Authorities verified and counseled five rowdy sheeters and ten suspects, while DCP Krishnamurthy engaged with residents to address grievances and security concerns. Emphasizing vigilance and the installation of CCTV cameras, the DCP urged public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities. This operation follows a similar initiative by North Delhi Police, targeting crime along Pushta Road.

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