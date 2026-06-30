Venezuela's Healthcare Crisis: A System Under Dual Quake Pressure

Venezuela's healthcare system is grappling with immense pressure in the aftermath of two catastrophic earthquakes, as reported by the World Health Organization on Tuesday. Hospitals have suffered damage, and staffing shortages are apparent, following the deadly seismic events.

More than 1,700 individuals have lost their lives, and 5,000 have sustained injuries, with hundreds of structures flattened by the consecutive 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude quakes. WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier noted that at least three health centers are critically impaired, with several others partially operational.

Furthermore, the absence of maternity care specialists in La Guaira poses a severe gap in obstetric services. Displaced populations are at heightened risk of disease outbreaks, such as yellow fever and dengue, exacerbated by insufficient vaccination coverage, Lindmeier warned during a Geneva press briefing.