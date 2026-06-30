Venezuela's Healthcare Crisis: A System Under Dual Quake Pressure
Venezuela's healthcare system faces severe challenges following devastating earthquakes, according to WHO. The disaster has resulted in over 1,700 deaths, with hospitals sustaining damage or experiencing staffing shortages. The WHO reports chaotic conditions and potential disease outbreaks among displaced populations due to limited vaccination coverage.
Venezuela's healthcare system is grappling with immense pressure in the aftermath of two catastrophic earthquakes, as reported by the World Health Organization on Tuesday. Hospitals have suffered damage, and staffing shortages are apparent, following the deadly seismic events.
More than 1,700 individuals have lost their lives, and 5,000 have sustained injuries, with hundreds of structures flattened by the consecutive 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude quakes. WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier noted that at least three health centers are critically impaired, with several others partially operational.
Furthermore, the absence of maternity care specialists in La Guaira poses a severe gap in obstetric services. Displaced populations are at heightened risk of disease outbreaks, such as yellow fever and dengue, exacerbated by insufficient vaccination coverage, Lindmeier warned during a Geneva press briefing.
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