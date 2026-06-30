Kazakhstan's New Constitution: A Major Overhaul Under Tokayev
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a new constitution promising profound changes in the nation's structure. Key changes include the creation of a vice-presidential post and the calling of a snap election. The constitution, rapidly developed and approved, has implications for Tokayev's political trajectory.
In a significant political development, Kazakhstan embarks on a fundamental transformation as a new constitution becomes effective today, as announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Approved via a referendum in March, the revised constitution introduces a vice-presidential role and mandates a snap election in August for a restructured, smaller parliament. Tokayev's tenure extends till 2029, underscoring a pivotal period for Kazakhstan's governance.
The country's status as a key oil player amplifies the importance of these constitutional changes, fueling speculation about Tokayev's future. The president has distanced himself from his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev, aiming for a definitive power transition framework.