FTSE 100 Surges Amidst Middle East Ceasefire Optimism

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 moved upwards on Tuesday, primarily driven by gains in the industrial mining and financial sectors. Investors' optimism over a potential Middle East ceasefire bolstered market sentiment.

At 0904 GMT, the FTSE 100 had risen by 0.5%, with the midcap FTSE 250 also experiencing a slight increase of 0.1%. This optimistic trend depicts the FTSE 100's strong performance over recent months.

Having gained ground in 11 out of the last 12 months, the index is set to close another quarter positively, with only March witnessing downturns due to global market unrest after the U.S. and Israel's conflict with Iran.