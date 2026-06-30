FTSE 100 Surges Amidst Middle East Ceasefire Optimism

The UK's FTSE 100 advanced on Tuesday, driven by industrial mining and financial gains, buoyed by hopes for a Middle East ceasefire. The index rose 0.5% by 0904 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 increased by 0.1%. This marks the sixth consecutive quarter of growth for the FTSE 100.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uks Bluechip Ftse Inched Higher On Tuesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:07 IST
FTSE 100 Surges Amidst Middle East Ceasefire Optimism
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The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 moved upwards on Tuesday, primarily driven by gains in the industrial mining and financial sectors. Investors' optimism over a potential Middle East ceasefire bolstered market sentiment.

At 0904 GMT, the FTSE 100 had risen by 0.5%, with the midcap FTSE 250 also experiencing a slight increase of 0.1%. This optimistic trend depicts the FTSE 100's strong performance over recent months.

Having gained ground in 11 out of the last 12 months, the index is set to close another quarter positively, with only March witnessing downturns due to global market unrest after the U.S. and Israel's conflict with Iran.

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