Delhi Government's Monument Makeover: Adoption for Preservation

The Delhi Cabinet has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, passing a resolution to adopt 75 of its monuments, as stated by the Chief Minister's Office. This effort seeks to conserve and maintain these historical sites by partnering with trusts, NGOs, foundations, and institutions.

This local initiative is part of a larger national project, 'Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan', launched by the Union Tourism Ministry. This project is a collective endeavor involving the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, and the Archaeological Survey of India, along with state and union territory governments, to significantly enhance tourism amenities across India's heritage sites.

Furthermore, the Delhi government's Department of Archaeology has collaborated with entities such as Bird Heritage Foundation and The Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust to adopt monuments like Gol Gumbad and Bara Lao ka Gumbad. The adoption also includes the significant Dara Shikoh Library Building, with aspirations to upgrade visitor experiences at these revered sites.