PM Modi Advocates for Enhanced Coordination and Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with government secretaries at Seva Teerth, urging enhanced inter-departmental coordination through PM GatiShakti. He underscored the necessity of breaking down departmental silos to prioritize the tangible effects of government initiatives on citizens' lives.

Focusing on 'Deregulation and Reforms for Ease of Doing Business and Living' and 'Promoting Aatmanirbharta,' secretaries showcased plans aligning with these themes. They discussed sector challenges while highlighting efforts to translate Modi's vision into effective results.

PM Modi, marking a historic 4,399 days as India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, called for a whole-of-government approach. This milestone coincides with the NDA's 12-year leadership and Modi nearing 25 years in government service, celebrated by a Union Cabinet resolution.