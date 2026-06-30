Shiv Sena's Strategic Shift: Ahir's Nomination for Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chair

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat announced the Mahayuti alliance's nomination of Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir for Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The move signifies a major shift in political dynamics, with Ahir joining the Eknath Shinde-led faction, potentially influencing further defections from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:00 IST
Shiv Sena's Strategic Shift: Ahir's Nomination for Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chair
Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat declared on Tuesday that the Mahayuti alliance has nominated Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir for the Deputy Chairperson post of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Shirsat described this as a significant political shift while critiquing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Speaking post-nomination, Shirsat noted the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe at the event. He remarked on the strategic move by Eknath Shinde, emphasizing the political prowess of Sachin Ahir, known for his influence in Mumbai's Worli constituency.

Shirsat hinted at potential defections from UBT to the Shinde-led faction, indicating a powerful shift in political alliances. Ahir’s nomination, he maintained, resonates with the sentiments of Shiv Sena workers. With recent inductions of UBT MPs to Shinde's camp, the political landscape could see further realignments.

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