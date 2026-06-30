Electric Vehicle Tariff Trouble: The Post-Brexit Challenge Looms

British Electric Vehicle Makers Will Have To Pay Billion Billion In Tariffs If There Is No Solution On Local Content Requirements With The European Union

British electric vehicle manufacturers are on edge as they brace for £1.4 billion in potential tariffs resulting from EU local content requirements, a dilemma highlighted by the nation's primary car lobby group, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), on Tuesday.

The impending tariffs, set to activate in January, pose a threat to 70% of battery electric and plug-in hybrid models traded with the EU, raising fears of reduced competitiveness and affordability amid political upheaval following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation.

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes stressed the urgent need for a collaborative solution, emphasizing that escalating global competition demands tariff-free trade. This challenge unfolds amid broader European policy shifts regarding the phasing out of combustion engines and the future of EU-UK EV trade relations.