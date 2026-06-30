Euroclear vs Russia: A Legal Battle Over Sanctions

Euroclear, a major European clearing house, has taken legal action against Russia's central bank in a Belgian court. The lawsuit seeks to prevent the enforcement of a Russian court ruling demanding €220 billion in damages linked to frozen Russian assets due to EU sanctions.

In response to the Moscow court’s decision, Euroclear's spokesperson, Jorgen Muylaert, stated that only Belgian courts hold jurisdiction over the company. The Belgian-based firm emphasizes its compliance with EU regulations and the irrelevance of Russian legal authority in this context.

While the Moscow court ruling's practical impact may be limited within the EU, Euroclear remains cautious of potential asset seizures by Russia in nations deemed friendly, like China and the UAE. The legal dispute underscores ongoing international tensions surrounding EU sanctions and frozen assets.